Madeline Pruszenski: Giving back through service

Madeline Pruszenski found the Madison Valley with service in mind. Originally from Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh native took on a service term with AmeriCorps after graduating college, but always new she wanted to move to Montana.

“I made it a goal back in high school to move to Montana at some point in my life,” she said. “I was always intrigued by the pictures of the mountains and vast wilderness.”

Right after finishing college, Pruszenksi went to Minnesota for a short service stint with an AmeriCorps field crew before finding the Big Sky Watershed Corp and eventually landing in Ennis.

