Longtime Twin Bridges resident, Bill Hanley, makes Christmas possible for many families in the Ruby Valley

Twin Bridges is in Bill Hanley’s blood. When he was only four years old in 1942, Hanley and his older brother were placed in the Twin Bridges children’s home, where he lived until he joined the Marines at 17 years old.

Life in the orphanage was strict, Hanley remembers. Boys and girls were split in separate wings, and the children were responsible for ranching, farming, cleaning, cooking and more.

“We kids did it all,” he said. “Those of us that came as young children were used to the regime, but the older kids had trouble adjusting.”

One of Hanley’s formative memories from his time at the orphanage happened at Christmastime every year. Various organizations donated toys to the children’s home so the kids could celebrate Christmas.

