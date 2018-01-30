Local authorities investigating suspicious call to Ennis Schools

ENNIS – At 9:09 a.m. on Jan. 30, Ennis Schools received notice of a suspicious call via the 911 call center. According to Ennis Chief of Police John Moore, he, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the call. Officer Moore said details about the call, including the nature of the call, could not be released at this time but students and staff are safe and freely moving about within the school. They are not currently on lockdown but no one is allowed to leave or enter the building at this time. Moore said it did not appear that the call came from within the school.

As of 12:33 p.m., Moore had released and official statement regarding this incident. The call came from a Bozeman cell number and the local authorities need your help locating the phone and owner. The cell phone number is 406-595-7119 – if you have an information regarding this number or its owner, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center at 843-5301.

The Ennis Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Montana Highway Patrol and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement responded to the school.

School will continue as normal for the remainder of the day and students will be released as scheduled.

ENNIS – On Jan. 30 at approximately 9:05 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received information regarding a threat to Ennis Schools. Law enforcement responded and the school was placed into lock down.

The Ennis Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Montana Highway Patrol, and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement responded to Ennis Schools to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.

Ennis Schools notified parents by the school’s notification system of the lockdown. The students were safe in the school with no threat coming from inside the school. We appreciate the parents trust in the school and local law enforcement to keep their loved ones safe.

The Ennis Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a specific cell phone regarding the incident. The cell phone number is 406-595-7119. If you have any information regarding the cell phone number or its owner, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center at 406-843-5301.

Ennis Schools continued as normal for the remainder of Monday. The lockdown was lifted and school was released as scheduled.