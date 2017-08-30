Lightning sparks fire northeast of Whitehall

On Thursday, Aug. 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., lightning started a fire 7 miles northeast of Whitehall, near Conrow Creek.

Named the Conrow Fire, by Monday, Aug. 28, the blaze spread 2,727 acres and was 60 percent contained.

“Monday’s plan was for bulldozers to continue working on a containment line on the north flank of the fire,” according to a press release from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. “Engine crews planned to mop up along containment lines on the south and east flanks and patrol for hot spots.”

Helicopters were also slated to support ground efforts with water bucket drops to lessen heat on all flanks, the release continued.

With hot, dry conditions forecast for the next few days, live fuels are at critical levels; thunderstorms may develop later in the week.

“No structures have been lost,” the release stated. “There are no area, trail or road closures.”

The fire is expected to continue spreading to the north, east and west.

Currently, 145 personnel are assigned to the fire, which is being managed by Tyler Hecht’s Nevada Type III Interagency Team.