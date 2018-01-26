Letters to the Editor January 25, 2018

Writer condemns tax breaks for wealthy

Dear Editor:

Just Before Christmas, Congress gave the illegitimate President and all the wealthy Congresspeople including Senator Daines and Representative Gianforte a huge Christmas gift.

The U.S. Constitution says that Congress cannot give themselves a pay raise. However, it doesn’t say that a huge tax break for themselves is illegal.

We as the people may see a couple of bucks in April of 2019 but we will feel the effects of those tax cuts immediately. You have heard already that we cannot afford to reauthorize CHIP (Childrens Health Insurance Plan). You will continue to hear calls from the millionaires in Congress the we have to cut Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security among other programs that already are underfunded. The reason for these proposed cuts,they say, is that the debt is too high. Why is that?

Sincerely,

Ian Root

Ennis