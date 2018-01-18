Letters to the Editor – January 18, 2018

Volunteer at your local fire department

Dear Editor,

Fire season is probably the last thing on our minds with freezing temperatures and feet of snow surrounding us. However, it’s important to remember warm weather will return and fire season along with it. Last year, suppressing fires cost over $400 million in Montana. Your help is needed. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just this week, think about how you can make a difference in your community. Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, “what are you doing for others?” Make a difference and help your community by volunteering at your local fire department. Check out Montana Volunteer Firefighters at https://mtvolunteer.org/ for more information.

Lyle Degen

AmeriCorps volunteer

Livingston

Thankful for Madison County road winter road crew

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the article featuring Chad and our winter road crew. I drive 60 miles each way to work four days a week in Bozeman–nearly 500 miles a week. I endure suicidal deer trying to gain warmth from the roads, winds that nearly blow me off the road, ridiculous driving habits from people who obviously have less time than I to get places who take risks I wouldn’t dream of, and more white crosses per stretch than most roads in the state. One thing I rarely have to worry about much are the road conditions and ice at least in Madison County. I am continually impressed by the hard work of these folks. Thank you again.

Jaye Swoboda

Ennis

Lengthen your life and improve your health

Dear Editor,

During 2017, as an educator/tobacco prevention specialist with the Madison County Board of Health, I have promoted our Tobacco Prevention Coalition. I have learned so much about the effects of tobacco and how the tobacco industry still heavily markets their deadly product in Montana. The addictive properties are so powerful that many people fear trying to stop, or fail to stay stopped – even when that person really wants to stop. Years after quitting tobacco, former tobacco users report they may still have the urge, desire and cravings to use tobacco. That is powerful.

With 2018 fast approaching, I want to alert tobacco users who may be considering ringing in the New Year with a “quit tobacco” resolution that our state offers an amazing service to Montanans in the MT Quit Line.

Why should anyone get help? The Montana Tobacco Quit Line can make a difference. Tobacco users are seven to 10 times more likely to successfully quit when they use the quit line services, as opposed to trying to quit on their own.

The quit line service is anonymous. Those who enroll receive added free benefits for a limited time through January. Along with nicotine patches or other drug therapies, the Quit Line includes personalized guidance to help each caller develop a quit plan. They also get five calls with a quit coach who guides the individual through the quitting process. I think it is important to share this information because I know how many people are looking for help and struggling with this addiction.

If you or someone you love has resolved to improve their health and lengthen their life by making 2018 tobacco-free, call Montana’s Tobacco Quit Line today, toll-free, at 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669). Good luck and Happy New Year

Phil Taylen

Tobacco Prevention Specialist

Madison/Beaverhead Counties Public Health Departments