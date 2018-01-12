Letters to the Editor, January 11, 2018

Many thanks for your caring

Dear Editor,

Thank you to all who helped with the passing of Gaither Stewart. The Nursing Home staff was such a help in that last week. The Madison Valley Baptist Church was such a help to let us have the service there, and thanks to the ladies there who put on a dinner. Thanks to all who visited and brought food. Thank you to K&L Mortuary, as well.

A sincere thank you from the family of Gaither Stewart

Thank you for your kindness and compassion

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my heart-felt thank you to all of the doctors, excellent nursing staff, volunteers, cleaning staff and physical and occupational therapists at the Madison Valley Medical Center. Too many people to name here – and I fear I would forget someone. Thank you for the compassionate care and kindness extended to me as I stayed with my husband, Harvey – outcome to be determined yet. Thank you to our many family friends, you know who you are, for being there for me. Nowhere else would I have been treated so well, as I have been here in Ennis.

Sincerely,

Patsy Eckert

Ennis

Local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities

Dear Editor,

We really enjoyed the article on Willie’s Distillery. Hopefully our new editor will see fit to cover more of our locally owned businesses. They are the lifeblood of our communities in Madison County and many have newsworthy stories to tell.

John & Janet Duncan

Ennis