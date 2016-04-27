Learning from the community

Hi readers!

I first met Doug Stonebreaker, a Twin Bridges resident, in February 2014. It was a few months after I moved to Madison County, and I was still woefully ignorant about many things that make Montana special. One of those being bowhunting.

I remember driving to Twin Bridges on one of my first feature assignments for The Madisonian because I’d heard from a friend of a friend that Doug could tell great stories about bowhunting across the United States. I thought I would be in and out of Doug’s shop and quickly on my way. Instead, we ended up talking for most of the morning, finally finishing our conversation outside where Doug gave me a quick lesson in archery and allowed me my first taste of shooting a bow.

I mentioned an interest in getting certified for bowhunting in Montana, and Doug emphatically told me I should NOT take the online certification class, but attend one taught by him and a handful of other fervent bow hunters. I looked up the class time – 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and an all-day field day on Saturday – and saw it was scheduled for the middle of April. That year, I was too busy to enroll.

I briefly considered getting certified online, but kept hearing Doug’s voice in my head:

“Education helps shape behavior. Young hunters should learn ethics from their parents, but if that does not happen it is important to teach (hunters) to treat animals with respect and obey the laws out there.”

So I waited. I tried to fit the class into my schedule in 2015 and it was still a no-go. But as I was waiting, I began learning about bow hunting from listening to the discussions and adventures of the Madison County residents I was beginning to know. It became obvious that bowhunting differs from hunting with a firearm. Running consistently through all the conversations I heard, was a sense of responsibility – to other hunters, to landowners, to wildlife and the environment. Those values seem to be instilled from a very young age. My interest in bowhunting continued to increase.

And then, miraculously, this April, Caitlin agreed to cover my night meetings for a week so I could attend bowhunter education in Twin Bridges.

I’m glad I waited to take the class in person. If offered me the opportunity to meet passionate bowhunters and hear tales about their successes … and some of their not so great hunts. It was a week full of information and conversation that culminated in a really fun field day. Fun and educational. We met at the Tobacco Root Archers’ 3D shooting range outside of Sheridan and spent the morning honing our skills (or simply trying to gain skills, in my case). We also learned about tree-stand safety, traditional archery, following a blood trail and more.

The class ended with a test. Though the instructors told us not to worry, like a true overachiever, I did. Despite not seriously studying my handbook, I was able to pass the test with ease because of the lessons and experiences we had throughout the week.

If you have any interest in bowhunting – or archery – I suggest you take the hunter education class or look up the Tobacco Root Archers. Their experience and enthusiasm is contagious and I left on Saturday feeling I had a solid background of knowledge I can use and share.

And, by the way, one of my favorite parts of the whole week was seeing how many kids took the class. It was also humbling – the three preteens in my group were much better archers than I! They knew a lot more about hunting too …