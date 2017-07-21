Laura Gilmore: Giving back with a purpose

Laura Gilmore has been in the Ennis area fulltime for six years, after moving from Florida.

“We had this motto that you should live where you vacation,” said Gilmore, who, along with her family, has been visiting the Madison Valley for years. “I think we were brought back to the valley because of the views and the amenities and activities – and it’s a really well-rounded community.”

Gilmore has added to that “well-rounded” community since her arrival through her work with the Ennis-Big Sky Airport and the Madison Valley Women’s Club.

