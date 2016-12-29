Land Board unanimously approves land swap near Twin Bridges

During the State Land Board’s regular meeting on Dec. 19 meeting, board members unanimously approved a land swap between the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and SRI River Holdings.

The exchange comes from a 2015 proposal from SRI River Holdings, a Twin Bridges-area land owner, requesting a trade of 861 private acres of their land in the Rochester Basin and along the Big Hole River for 611 acres of state land along the Jefferson River northwest of Twin Bridges.

The exchange will result in 245 acres gained, or a 28 percent increase to public land access and $474,000 to the benefit to the state, according to DNRC Director John Tubbs.

Though the Land Board, comprised of Governor Steve Bullock, Attorney General Tim Fox, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Monica Lindeen, Secretary of State Linda McCulloch and Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau, made the final decision, public comment was received throughout the proposal process.

From the public

Thomas Elpel with Jefferson River Canoe Trail Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation has been very vocal throughout the entire process, expressing concerns about the state losing the 80 acre parcel of land on the Jefferson River, known as Beaver Chew, which holds significant historic importance because of its connection to Lewis and Clark.

Elpel was present at the final meeting and gave a final plea to oppose the exchange until a deal all could support could be negotiated.

“The obvious solution is to evaluate the trades separately and renegotiate a deal the public can truly support,” Elpel said during his public comment.

Elpel also stated he had proposed a recreation easement at the confluence that would move the public off the west side of the river and would not cost SRI River Holdings anything, while still having land and grazing rights.

“I pitched (the recreation easement) to SRI and they said no,” Elpel said, adding that on paper, SRI River Holdings has “appeared to be very generous” while his group has come across as “unreasonable” or “not accepting.”

“In reality, we would have jumped on any offer of a functional campsite with functional being defined as a campsite the public could use,” he said.

Favoring of the swap

Madison County Commissioner Ron Nye was also present at the meeting and spoke in support of the land exchange, saying the exchange was “an opportunity of a lifetime, as far as land exchanges are concerned.”

“Very seldom will you get an offer of this quality,” Nye said. “And I think there is another dimension to this – an economic boost for our little town of Twin Bridges.”

Nye continued, saying Twin Bridges is “blessed” with an abundance of rivers and recreation opportunities, which is what keeps the town thriving.

“I know (the Jeffersone River Canoe Trail Chapter) has their heart set on that piece of ground north of the Beaver Chew, but I’d hope they would look at this as an opportunity,” he said, before encouraging the board to move forward with the exchange.

“I think the parcels SRI offered versus the parcels they’ve acquired, I think it’s really a great trade,” Nye said. “I refer to it has a gateway to the highlands.”

Nye reiterated the potential economic boost for Twin Bridges, especially during hunting season, but said he understands the canoe clubs disappointment and hopes they can figure out and alternative route along the river.

Mark Sommer, a consultant for SRI River Holdings, also spoke before the Land Board, saying the exchange was “developed as a win-win solution between SRI and the DNRC to address land management issues and safety concerns in addition to providing better public land access.”

Sommer also made notice that the exchange meets all seven of the required criteria:

Equal or greater value

Similar navigable lake or stream values

Equal or greater income to the trust

Equal or greater acreage

Consolidation of the state trust lands

Potential for long-term appreciation

Improved or equal access to state or public lands

Motion passes

Before the final call to vote was made, both Gov. Bullock and Lindeen, spoke before the crowd.

“I feel it is my obligation to support this land exchange, at least that’s how I’m going to vote, but I am not happy that we couldn’t come to agreement,” Lindeen said.

Gov. Bullock thanked everyone for their work and for expressing such passion regarding the exchange, saying it is a “reminder that Montana matters to us all.”

“Each one of these members of the board has continually asked about what access this affords and I recognize this decision disappoints some, but I believe this is a win for the trust and enhances public land access,” stated Bullock.

After no final board comments or discussion, the motion passed.

*Editors notes: Meeting minutes and audio from the Dec. 19 approval can be found on the Montana DNRC’s website; dnrc.mt.gov/landboard.