Lady Mustangs edge Lady Falcons

It’s been six years since the Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Falcons in varsity basketball. The Ennis-Twin Bridges rivalry has been the game to watch in Madison County and, on Jan. 18, spectators definitely got a show at Ron Pederson Memorial Gym in Ennis.

Tied at 27 and with 30 seconds left in the game, Mustang post player Jourdain Klein scored a hard-earned basket to put Ennis ahead. Fouls by both teams in the final minutes sent players to the line, but no one was successful. The Lady Mustangs held on for the win, 29-27.

The Lady Falcons took a narrow lead in the first quarter, but the half ended in a 16-16 tie. After the break, Kailee Oliverson came out with a strong drive to the basket for two and drew a foul on a second drive to the hoop. Danyel Martin answered back for the Mustangs from behind the arc and teammates Paige Anderson and Josie Jenkins each fought their way to the basket.

With a two-point advantage in the final period, the Falcons held the ball for close to a minute and half – much to the dislike of the crowd – before either team made a move. With an anxious and rowdy crowd, the Mustangs regained possession with a minute remaining.

Klein led the Mustangs with 10 points, Martin added seven and Whitney McKitrick and Josie Hokanson each had four.

Oliverson at the game high 13 points, Michaela Madden and Blu Keim finished with five and four points, respectively, for the Falcons.

Falcons rally for win at Ennis

Splitting wins for the evening, the Falcons charged passed the Mustangs, 53-42, on Jan. 18. Despite a seven-point Mustang lead in the first quarter, the Falcons found their footing and flew away with the wind. Clay Wolfe led the Falcon charge with 24 points and eight rebounds. Danile Kruer had 12 points and two assists, Bryce Nye grabbed eight points and Jake Hughs finished with six.

Tanner Wood led the Mustangs with 17 points and six assists; Chris Funston had 12 points and Gus Dickinson, seven.

Wildcats claw past Panthers

The Harrison/Willow Creek Wildcats defeated the Sheridan Panthers, 55-39 on Jan. 18. Senior Derik DeFrance led the Wildcats with 22 points and seven rebounds. Lane Buus put up 13 points and nine rebounds.

Ty Haag led the Panthers with 12 points, including two three-pointers. Moxon Lee added seven and Zane Bowey, Isaac Bendon and Cade McParland knocked down five apiece. Jack Gilman and Ben Larsen rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

Wildcat JV fall to Panthers

Down by just two at the half against the Sheridan Panthers on Jan. 18, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t stage a comeback and fell, 26-33.

Aleena Bacon had 14 points for the Wildcats, with all but two coming from the free throw line. Alexys Bacon finished with five points, Rosie Chater, four, and Sophie Mitchell, three points.

Before fouling out, Ruby Rossiter grabbed eight points for the Panthers while fellow freshman, Mackenzee Fabel, put up seven. Zoe Lee finished with six points, Micara Devereaux, five, Desaray Tipton, four points and Madison Fabel, three points.

Wildcats lose battle to Trojans

The Wildcats visited Drummond on Jan. 19 and fell to the Trojans, 22-51. “We had a six-point game at halftime, however, offensively, we struggled to put the ball through the hoop,” said Wildcat coach Nick Dyk. “Any time you manage to score just 22 points in a game, you are already at a disadvantage to come out with a win.”

Lane Buus had the team high 14 rebounds for the night and Derik DeFrance put up 12 points. Vern Homner finished with four points and Jakob Nye, Cristian Contreras and Layne Homner each finished with two points.

Mustangs go 1-1 against Lone Peak

The Ennis Mustang teams split wins on Jan. 19 as the girls’ continued their success with a 44-32 victory; and the boys’ suffered a close 44-49 loss.

For the Lady Mustangs, nearly the whole bench contributed points, but Jourdain Klein led the team with 11. Josie Hokanson and Danyel Martin each had eight points and Joree Hokanson finished with six.

Tanner Wood and Gus Dickinson carried most of the points for the boys’ team, each netting 15 points. Chris Funston put up nine and two other players added to the final 44.

Pair of wins for the Falcons

The Twin Bridges Falcons’ teams stomped the Lima Bears on Jan. 19. The boys overpowered the outmatched Bears for a 60-29 win. The Lady Falcons dominated their contest for a 64-14 victory.

Trystan Harmon scored 10 for the Falcons and Clay Wolfe was right behind with nine. Nine other Falcons scored in the game.

Kailee Oliverson and RaeAnne Bendon led the Lady Falcons with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Five other Lady Falcons added to the team’s total.