Kay Gogerty: Giving back through garden education

Kay Gogerty has been gardening in the Jeffers Community Garden for about seven years. Throughout that time, she has noticed families in the garden and watched as children looked longing into the dirt.

“They didn’t really have anything to do,” Gogerty said of the kids in the garden. “They wanted to get down in the dirt and get their hands dirty.”

So Gogerty decided to start the Green Thumb Club with the help of the community and fellow gardeners.

“The whole point was to reach out to show kids, and their parents, how much the garden offers and that this is something a family can do together,” she said.

