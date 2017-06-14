John Ellingsen honored for commitment to preserving history

“Just like Lincoln said when he gave his Gettysburg address, this here is hollowed ground,” said John Ellingsen, during the Discovery-Ellingsen park dedication on June 9.

The Montana Heritage Commission held a dedication ceremony for Ellingsen and the Discovery Men who founded Virginia City with a ribbon cutting ceremony and barbecue.

Ellingsen first found his way to Virginia City in 1952 when he began working alongside Charles Bovey to aide in preserving the past. He holds a master’s in history, with a minor in architecture and archeology from Montana State University, and has won awards for his work in historic preservation. He has been the curator for the town since 1972 and is currently curator emeritus.