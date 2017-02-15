Jack Creek Bench Road reopened after flooding closed it last week Posted on February 15, 2017 by Caitlin Avey According to Madison County Communications Coordinator Lynda Holt, Jack Creek Bench Road was closed last week due to flooding. The road washed on on Feb. 9, but was reopened on Monday, Feb. 13. Photo courtesy Lynda Holt. Recommended Articles Jack Creek Road repaired after washout and flooding Jack Creek Bench Road washed out, closed Moonlight Basin works with ski club on flexible access to Jack Creek Road THE JACK CREEK DEBATE: County claims to improve public safety, residents worry about stream health Jack Creek roadwork causes some controversy
