Jack Creek Bench Road reopened after flooding closed it last week

Posted on by Caitlin Avey

According to Madison County Communications Coordinator Lynda Holt, Jack Creek Bench Road was closed last week due to flooding. The road washed on on Feb. 9, but was reopened on Monday, Feb. 13.

Photo courtesy Lynda Holt.

