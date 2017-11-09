How Madison County is staying fire-wise

Summer 2017 was one for the record books – at least in terms of fires in Montana. More than one million acres burned statewide, which in turn burned a $400 million hole in the state’s budget, and brought unhealthy air conditions, smoke and ash to much of the state.

After calling the Montana Legislature into a special session on Nov. 6, Gov. Steve Bullock is recommending cutting $76.6 million in general funding and temporarily raising some taxes to cover the cost of Montana’s fire season.

On a local level, Madison County was lucky to have a quiet fire season, partially because of the county’s response to fire starts, but also thanks to their work to keep Madison County fire safe.

