Harrison/Willow Creek girls’ basketball to play varsity in 2018-2019

After forfeiting their varsity 2017-2018 season, the Harrison/Willow Creek girls’ basketball team will run a varsity schedule for the 2018-2019 season.

The decision comes after the school petitioned the Montana High School Association executive board, which reviewed and ruled on the petition during their annual meeting, Jan. 12-16.

Prior to the start of this season, the school decided to forfeit the girls’ varsity season due to low numbers. After talking with players, coaches and the school’s athletic director, Harrison School Superintendent Fred Hofman said a varsity season was “not in the cards.”

According to MHSA rules, if the school had decided to run a varsity team with the potential to forfeit more than one-quarter of their season, they would be allowed to have only a JV schedule next season. “When a team forfeits more than one-quarter of their varsity schedule, MHSA rule requires that the team play a non-varsity schedule the next year,” said MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman. “You can request the MHSA Executive Board waive this requirement if it is evident you might be able to field a varsity team in 2018-2019.”

Beckman said there are typically four or five schools every year that end up running a sub-varsity schedule and have to petition the board. “If (schools) can demonstrate they can complete that schedule, so other schools have some sort of assuredness that they will be able to play them at a varsity level, then the board can look at what they have coming up and say, ‘okay, this looks good.’”

Beckman added there have been very few cases where schools petitioned a varsity schedule and were unable to meet the requirements.

Petition

On Jan. 6, the Harrison School Board officially decided to petition the MHSA Executive Board, after hearing from the players and coaches. Aleena Bacon, a freshman this year who played with last year’s team as an eighth-grader, said she would continue to play the game, no matter what, but the team would rather have a chance to play at the varsity level. Sister Alexys Bacon, the lone senior on the squad, forfeited her final season with hopes of bettering the program. “You lose a lot by not being able to play varsity – it’s been really hard for me,” said Alexys, who lost opportunities for various sports honors throughout the season.

Assistant coach Martha Stoner told the school board on Jan. 6 the program would continue to suffer if the school decides not to push for a varsity season. “I think you’re going to lose more girls if you don’t push to go varsity.”

Board chair Dusty Wagner said he felt the petition was worth the risk, and he didn’t see a reason not to petition for a varsity schedule. “We were never meant to come off the varsity schedule and you might be playing a JV season on paper, but that game we just watched didn’t look like a JV game.”

Harrison’s Athletic Director Connie Young distributed a sheet with potential numbers for the upcoming seasons. Looking at the students coming into the program and likely to play, Young estimated nine players for the 2018-2019 season, including eighth-graders, and anywhere from 12-18 players in the future.

“MHSA wants to make sure schools are truly going to put forth the effort to have a varsity team – when you drop down to a JV schedule, it makes it a hardship for everyone you are supposed to play,” Young said in support of a petition.

After hearing the good news, head coach Zach Dyk said the team was excited to move back into a varsity schedule, and running another JV season would have hindered the program. “I think that the decision allows us to keep growing our program,” said Dyk. “Given another JV season wouldn’t exactly inspire confidence in the program or locker room. I think going JV this year was necessary for the good of the program – we didn’t want to, but losing the players and families who moved necessitated the move to go JV this season.”

The Wildcats will attend the district tournament in February, despite their current JV status.. Entering the tournament as the lowest seed, the Wildcats will have the same opportunity as any varsity team to advance to the divisional and state tournaments. The district tournament is slated for Feb. 14-17 at the MAC in Butte.