The first Madison County basketball game of the New Year came on Jan. 3 when the Sheridan Panthers hosted the Harrison Wildcats. Despite cool temperatures outside, the court saw heat as the Wildcats and Panthers battled back and forth for possession of the ball, resulting in close games for both teams. In the end, however, both Wildcat teams were victorious.

Read more here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp