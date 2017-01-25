Harrison teams victorious in battle of the big cats Posted on January 25, 2017 by Abigail Dennis Purple cats versus purple cats. The Harrison gym was completely purple on Saturday, Jan. 21 when the visiting Sheridan Panthers came to play the Wildcats. Read about the games here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp Recommended Articles Harrison vs. Sheridan – Battle of the big cats Harrison teams victorious on the road in Sheridan Harrison/Willow Creek teams unable to topple the Mustangs in Ennis Harrison hosts top two 12C teams Wildcats win battle of big cats
No Comments.