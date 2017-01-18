Harrison hosts top two 12C teams

You could cut the tension with a knife. Both teams were aggressive up and down the court as the ball traveled between Falcon and Wildcat hands and fans voiced their displeasure with the referees’ calls.

“Oh come on!” shouted one Falcon fan after RaeAnne Bendon received her fourth foul for the night.

The gym was packed with passion as every player, whether they donned red and black or purple and white, fought for possession of the ball, taking elbows to the back and hits to the floor. Bruised knees and sweat covered brows could not hold either team back, but it was the Lady Falcons who walked away victorious.

The Harrison Lady Wildcats, despite their best efforts, fell to the Lady Falcons at home on Jan. 12, 33-53.

