Grizzly bear trapping begins the Gravelly, Madison ranges

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, part of the United States Geological Service, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, has started trapping grizzly bears in Southwest Montana for research. The IGBST started on June 13 with baiting and trapping operations in the Gravelly and Madison ranges in an effort to monitor grizzly populations in the Yellowstone ecosystem. Trapping will continue through July 31, according to a press release from the USGS.

