GLC meets to talk scoping comments for proposed restoration

Members of the Gravelly Landscape Collaborative met in Alder on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to discuss the 2018 forest restoration project in the Greenhorn Range of the Gravelly Mountains. The project was initially proposed to the Forest Service by the GLC after collaborative members discovered a need for forest restoration in the northwest corner of the gravelly landscape.

The purpose of the Sept. 13 meeting was for members of the collaborative and the general public to ask questions about the project, as well as develop talking points for a comment letter from the GLC.

“I want to hear what your concerns are and what you’re in support of to help make this project strong and to be part of the GLC’s comments,” said Jennifer Boyer, meeting facilitator. “We need to develop points to frame our letter, which is an important comment letter for us.”

A 30-day public comment period for the proposed scoping document will officially begin once it is advertised in the official paper of record for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, according to Madison District Ranger Dale Olson.

The GLC is a group of local stakeholders including different wildlife organizations, local landowners, environmental professionals, recreationists, members of the ranching community and general members of the public.

The project area encompasses Idaho Creek, Greenhorn Mountains and the Timber Creek Landscape Management area, as well as the northern portion of the Upper Ruby Landscape. Originally, the GLC identified 11,000 acres of potential vegetation treatment, which has grown to nearly 17,000 acres after proposed treatments and recommendations from the working group.

Over the course of the year, the collaborative, along with the Forest Service, has been working on different focus areas for the proposed vegetation project, and are now down to the final scoping document.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to promote resiliency and ecological function by helping to restore and maintain the structure, function, composition and connectivity of forest terrestrial and aquatic systems,” according to the 17 page scoping document, which can be viewed online.

The project would address forest vegetation issues, such as encroaching conifers in grassland-shrubland communities and riparian areas to improve composition, structure and habitat function.

“The forest is proposing to conduct vegetation management treatments, including non-commercial thinning, commercial thinning and prescribed fire, over approximately 17,700 acres in the 41,900 acre project area based on preliminary analysis and input from the public working group,” as stated in the document.

Burning and permittees

The crux of the project is proposed burning treatments to reduce conifer encroachment, reduce fuels and improve stand resiliency to future fires. But local landowners who hold public use allotments in parts of the proposed project want to make sure they are going to be covered, should anything go wrong.

“It’s good for our resources in the future and we’ve always tried to do right by the land but we don’t want to go out of business either,” said Gary Giem during the Sept. 13 meeting.

John Anderson, who serves on the steering committee for the collaborative, asked about grazing permittees possibly being affected by burn areas.

“This project is basically the poster child for managing allotments and we need to find a thoughtful way to make it work,” Anderson said.

While Anderson grazes cows further south of the proposed project area, the Greenhorn landscape is familiar to his family name.

“My grandfather actually was on that range before it was Forest Service – he was running sheep up there as early as the 1900s,” said Anderson. “Back when it was open range days, there was no Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management, prior to the Taylor Grazing Act.”

The Taylor Grazing Act was created in 1934 to provide regulation of grazing on public lands in part to improve rangeland conditions and regulate use.

“There was so much livestock on the range and competition and resource degradation the ranchers themselves wanted more constraints and more management of those public lands,” said Anderson.

Grazing permits play a big role in the life of many Madison County ranches, who, without public land access to graze cattle, might not be able to afford their operations.

“It’s a very critical part of our operation, not unlike just about every ranch in the Ruby,” said Anderson. “Half our grazing, or more, comes from public land – without that, ranching would not exist.”

The producers’ concerns come from what could happen to their operations should a prescribed burn get out of control.

“We have a small window to meet in order to burn – if we don’t meet that window, we don’t burn,” said Olson, also adding prescribed burns have to meet requirements to be successful. “The last thing we want is something becoming a wildfire.”

After moving on from grazing issues, others at the meeting brought up wildlife habitat concerns, questions about aquatic and riparian areas and curiosity about road access.

“There’s still a lot of analysis to be done before the final decision, which is expected by September of 2018,” said Olson.

Having a voice

The current scoping document is available for review online and once published in the official paper of record, The Montana Standard, the public has 30 days to review and comment.

To view the scoping document or a map of the project area, go to www.fs.usda.gov/projects and search for the Greenhorn project. You can submit comments via email at comments_northern_beaverhead_deerlodge@fs.fed.us or a written correspondence to USDA-Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, Madison Ranger District, 5 Forest Service Road, Ennis, MT 59729.