General rifle season ends with average hunter success rates

Sunday marked the final day of the general rifle season for big game hunting, meaning it was the last “shot” for hunters who still had tags to fill. With record breaking numbers at the Cameron check station during opening weekend, only 460 hunters passed through the final weekend, and only 57 had game, resulting in a 12 percent success rate for deer and elk.

Historically, the Cameron check station was located at Lions’ Club Park, which allowed Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to speak with more hunters from portions of the hunting district 360.

“Due to increased volume of hunters over the years, the check station was moved to the Cameron Weigh Station,” said Julie Cunningham, FWP biologist.

Cunningham said while they might miss some harvest counts from the Jack Creek area, the Cameron check station is safer for the volume of traffic.

“We still receive hunters from the major corridors from the Hebgen Basin, West Fork Madison, Gravelly Range Road and Bear Creek areas,” she said.

