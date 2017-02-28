Forest Service looks to public for ideas on forest health, resiliency in Greenhorns

“Our mission statement is to sustain the health and productivity of our national forests and grasslands for future generations,” said Dale Olson, district ranger for the Madison District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Olson, along with Clint Kolarich, interdisciplinary strike team leader with the BDNF, hosted a collaborative meeting on Feb. 16 to design and implement a forest restoration project in the Greenhorn Range of the northwest Gravelly Mountains.

Representatives from various conservation agencies, landowner groups, government organizations and ranchers were present at the meeting to identify locations they would like treated to promote forest resiliency.

“We want this to be a nonexclusive, very transparent project and the more participators we have, the more goals we can potentially meet,” said Kolarich.

The idea behind the Feb. 16 meeting was to ask the public what work they would like to see completed on the forest, be it aquatic restoration, sage brush encroachment, aspen regeneration or road improvements, just to name a few. Kolarich said the public input process will continue until an agreed upon plan is finalized.

The Gravelly Landscape Collaborative provided necessary data prior to the meeting so folks could look at maps and mark areas of concern in their eyes.

The GLC is a group of diverse stakeholders working as advocates for various conservation projects, like forest health and fisheries restoration.

“The collaborative came up with this project and the Forest Service has been kind of their advisory as to how to go about some of the projects,” said Kevin Suzuki, who recently retired as a rangeland management specialist with the Forest Service.

Suzuki said the main goal of the GLC was to help the Forest Service get on-the-ground projects moving forward.

“(GLC) looked at what the Forest Service saw and researched points and areas as to what might need to be worked on,” said Suzuki, adding the collaborative addressed some watershed areas and road crossings, but were mostly concerned with the overgrowth of Douglas firs in the area.

“The thicker the stands, the more concern there is for more intense fires,” Suzuki said.

Project push

The Feb. 16 meeting was the initial push to get the project before the public.

“That’s one of the biggest issues,” said Suzuki. “How much input does a project get (from the public)?”

Attendees at the meeting looked over maps of the area and discussed what they would like to see refined.

“It’s always good to meet with folks, share a project we’re working on and hear their questions and recommendations,” said Olson. “We heard concerns about how the project may affect range use, were able to answer and talk over wildlife questions, and got some good input on road treatments, all of which will help us develop a better project. We most likely won’t be able to do all the things that are shared with us, but working together through conversations like this help us all to develop a solid project.”

Ruby Watershed Coordinator Rebecca Ramsey was present at the meeting and said she was a big supporter of timber management – both through logging and prescribed burns.

“I think the Forest Service has had a hard time getting (timber management) done due to litigation and it’s really important to forest health,” she said.

Because of all the on the ground work and data collected by the GLC, Ramsey said she felt the project was very well vetted with technical advisors, forest management professionals and through the collaborative.

“This is really the first time a collaborative group has come together to look at on the ground projects on public lands,” she said adding the Greenhorn project would help improve not just forest health, but wildlife habitat and grazing conditions. “I think this project would be inherently better for all of us, economically and for our natural resources.”