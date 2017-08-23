For the piggy bank: Market sale churns out $381,000 to Madison County youth

The Madison-Jefferson County Fair market sale grossed $381,459.75, down $450,000 from last year’s market.

“Even though we were down from last year, we still had a phenomenal sale,” said Leif Funston, president of the volunteer livestock sales committee.

Funston said he continues to be amazed by the support from the community for the youth through the livestock sale.

“These kids have a lot of support throughout the valley and the county,” said Funston.

Becky Larsen served as the livestock committee secretary this year and said attendance was down from previous years.

“We had fewer animals, which I’m sure contributed to the overall total being down from last year,” she said, adding swine and beef prices were lower than last year but lamb was up.

The 2017 market sale saw 111 swine, 23 lambs and 34 steers.

“It was still a really good sale and our buyers are great,” said Larsen, adding some fairs do not gross as much and have three times the animals.

To break down the sale, Larsen reported lambs brought in $40,532.50, beef contributed $152,655.50 and swine totaled $188,271.75. Averages for lambs sold around $7.60 per pound, beef averaged $3.19 per pound and swine averaged at $6.35 per pound.

Chance Story’s hog went for the highest dollar as it pulled in $12.50 per pound; Delaney Scafani’s steer went for $4.50 per pound; and Zane Downey’s lamb went for $20 per pound.

Larsen said she thought sale attendance seemed low compared to previous year.

“It just didn’t seem as full and I’m not sure why,” she said. “But I’ve only been to the sale as a parent before, not as a committee member so I’ve never really noticed.”

Despite a lower gross amount from the market sale, both Larsen and Funston agreed the sale was a success and the support from the community goes along way for the youth in the program.

“Yeah, we didn’t gross as much but overall, the sale was great,” reiterated Larsen.

As a mother and a buyer, Lyndell Story said the 4H program is unique to the community and offers a great opportunity for young people to gain important life skills.

“(My husband) and I grew up in 4H and we know that this is a big part of helping those kids raise money for school or maybe for a first car,” she said. “For some kids, this is their first job and those are huge commitments to take on and the market is their paycheck at the end of the process and it’s nice to support that.”

Story said she feels the 4H program is a reflection of both the kids and the community.

“These are great kids and there is so much support here,” she said.

Story’s son, Chance, participated in the Madison County Fair this year and took home the highest dollar amount for his swine. While she said she does not know how he will spend his earnings, watching him work hard and gain life skills is what it is all about.

“We watch him in rodeo and it’s nice to see him perform in another aspect,” she said. “These kids work so hard to make sure their animals are in the best shape for the sale and to see how they learn how to problem solve really shows in the show ring.”

For anyone involved in 4H, the week is for hanging out with friends, helping each other grow and preparing for life down the road.

“Everything they do in 4H will help them later on in life,” said Story. Whether is talking to the judge or having problem solve, everything is just preparing them for later on in life and that’s why the 4H program is really amazing.”