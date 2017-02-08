For the love of conservation

The Madison Valley community has been inundated with young people hoping to make a difference in 2017. Three members with the Big Sky Watershed Corps, an AmeriCorps program that assists Montana’s watershed communities, have taken placements in Ennis as part of an effort to make a difference in local conservation efforts.

Chelsea Pardo, Madeline Pruszenski and Lucinda Morris are working with the Madison River Foundation, the Madison Conservation District and the Wildlife Conservation Society for the next 11 months.

The Ennis National Fish Hatchery is also hosting an AmeriCorps VISTA this year – Sarah Newman has been with the hatchery since the middle of December.

Chelsea Pardo

A native of Alaska, Pardo studied political science and history, obtaining a degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage, and is currently working to obtain an associate’s degree in fisheries technology. She will be working with the Madison River Foundation to help boost their social media presence, plan events and complete projects.

“So far, I’ve written articles for our bi-weekly newsletter, designed promotional materials and planned for our upcoming events and projects,” Pardo said. “I’m really excited about a project that we are planning now to plant willow and birch trees along the Madison River with the Bureau of Land Management this spring. The project will help with stream bank erosion and will be my first chance to get out and do some work on the river.”

Pardo had her first experience with the AmeriCorps program last year, serving with the New Hampshire Corp where she was teaching environmental education and doing trail work. After her stint in New Hampshire, Pardo said shek new she wanted to pursue a position related to fisheries.

“I started researching Montana Conservation Corp after hearing about it by word of mouth, specifically the Big Sky Watershed Corp, which is relatively new,” said Pardo about making her way to Madison County. “There was an initial AmeriCorps interview with our program director then an interview with the actual host site. Once I did the host site interview with the Madison River Foundation I knew I wanted to come west to Ennis.”

Growing up in Alaska, Pardo said she is thankful for learning the importance of natural resource conservation.

“We have robust fisheries, 54 million acres of national parks land and access to pristine waters,” she said. “Growing up hunting and fishing throughout Alaska I was able to see so many beautiful places and animals that I realized needed protection for the same opportunities to exist in the future for others. Once I started work doing fisheries research during college, I began to care even more about how our resources are managed.”

Pardo enjoys not only helping conservation efforts but what all those efforts give back – from hunting to hiking to fly fishing, she said she is excited to explore all Madison County and its surrounding areas have to offer.

“I’ve been amazed by the level of community engagement in Ennis and in Madison County in general,” Pardo said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect moving to a small town such as Ennis but everyone has been very welcoming and friendly. You can tell people really care about the community and most people wear many different hats to make sure everything is taken care of here.”

Madeline Pruszenski

Pruszenski, originally from Pittsburg, Pa., was introduced into the world of AmeriCorps after taking a position with the Minnesota Conservation Corp immediately after her college graduation. Pruszenski attended Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., where she majored in animal behavior, ecology and conservation.

“I wanted to continue in the AmeriCorps program, but I wanted a job where I was able to deal directly with the community,” she said, referring to her decision to move to the Madison Valley. “I found BSWC searching for conservation corps positions and thought it would be the perfect opportunity to continue conservation work while also working with locals.”

Pruszenski, who was placed with the Madison Conservation District, will be working with Ethan Kunard on the Madison Watershed Plan, which will include both a water quality restoration plan and a drought resiliency plan.

“I’m really excited about working with the Madison Stream Team,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to do field work in the area while getting to know the volunteers. I believe conservation works is vital because we are working toward preserving and restoring resources that are important for us to survive while also maintaining a healthy and beautiful ecosystem.”

Pruszenski said she enjoys hiking and birding in her free time and finds that to be a common thread with the residents of Madison County.

“I find it unique that most people here are so connected to the land,” she said. “They seem to be in tune with nature more so than people in other places I’ve lived.”

Lucinda Morris

Morris has been in Ennis since January 2016 where she was assigned to work with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Community Partnerships Program – this is her second year with the program.

“I had such a great experience with the program and my host site last year that I decided to stick around for another year and see what else I can learn,” Morris said. “Getting a job as a fresh college graduate is pretty challenging, because you’re always running into the same catch-22: ‘you need experience to get a job, but you need a job to get experience.’ Participating in the BSWC has made it possible for me to get that experience, a lot of it, and I feel I’m significantly more prepared to enter the work force now.”

Morris, a native of Illinois, obtained a bachelor’s degree in earth, society and environmental sustainability, with a minor in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“In certain areas, such as water resources, I think it’s reasonable to say that conservation is a necessity to provide for a growing human population,” said Morris on her strong connection to nature. “In other areas, conservation strikes me as more of a morally-driven obligation that I feel on a personal level. In my life, ‘’ve had the privilege of enjoying a whole host of beautiful landscapes and captivating wildlife, and I want to preserve these things so that future generations can enjoy them as well. Conservation doesn’t begin or end with me … I want to continue building on the work started by those who came before me for the benefit of those who come after me.”

In her role with the WCS, Morris is working on several projects that approach wildlife conservation challenges by encouraging community participation, but said her favorite project she has worked on is the annual wildlife speaker series, which will begin its fifth year this summer.

“The speaker series is a fun event for people to get together and learn about our local wildlife neighbors, such as birds of prey, moose or wolverines,” Morris said.

In her free time, Morris enjoys all things related to the outdoors and said living in Montana has provided her an outlet to do just that. Aside from fishing, hiking and rock climbing, Morris is a classical musician and recently joined the Bozeman Symphony as a violinist.

As far as moving to a small town out west, Morris said she was nervous at first but found comfort in the community.

“It’s one of the things I love most about living here ­­– people are generally pleasant and approachable, and it’s something that I really appreciate,” she said. ‘’m also so impressed with the conservation ethic that I’ve observed among the residents of Madison County. Most everyone I’ve interacted with has shown a strong connection to the land, and it’s refreshing to live in a place where people spend so much time outdoors and care about the health of the landscape.”

Sarah Newman

Montana native Sarah Newman has been with the Ennis National Fish Hatchery since early December 2016. Originally from Billings, Newman recently graduated from Montana State University-Billings with a degree in environmental studies.

“I did an AmeriCorps internship in Fort Benton and after completing that I continued to look into finding more internships with projects I might enjoy,” Newman said.

In her position at with the ENFH, Newman is assisting in the day-to-day assignments, including spawning fish and shipping out eggs.

“I pretty much am doing the standard jobs right now,” said Newman. “But I think I will be helping out and getting involved with the Youth Conservation Corp this summer and that is something I’m looking forward to.”

Not really a fan of the typical nine to five office job, Newman said that is the reason she pursued a career outside.

“I’m a really outdoorsy person and I really like rock climbing, hiking and camping,” she said.

As far as Madison County goes, Newman said she seems to be finding her groove and is appreciative of the welcoming community.

“Everyone has been really nice and I haven’t met anyone that has been off-putting,” she said, adding she enjoys the “small town vibe” of Ennis.