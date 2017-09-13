Football Roundup

Falcons soar to first win

The Twin Bridges Falcons took on the Darby Tigers at home on Sept. 8, charging to victory, 40 – 32. The win was the Falcons’ first of the season.

Twin Bridges had the first possession of the game, and thanks to a 58 yard run by Trystan Harmon, they were on the board in the first 20 seconds of the game. Harmon also made it into the end zone for the conversion, and with 11:43 left in the first half, the Falcons were up 8 – 0.

A few moments later, Twin Bridges recovered a Darby fumble, but turned the ball back over on downs. In a quick back and forth, Falcon Jake Hughes intercepted a Tiger ball, and it was back in Twin Bridges’ hands … though not for long. The Falcons were forced to punt on fourth down.

Twin Bridges’ defense stopped Darby, and with a little more than three minutes left in the first quarter, quarterback Bryce Nye passed the ball to Harmon on fourth down, and Harmon made it to the endzone. With 3:12 left in the first, Twin Bridges was up, 14 – 0.

Darby played the Falcons close throughout the rest of the game, the two teams trading touchdowns, and the teams were tied at 20 when the buzzer rang for halftime.

In the third quarter, Twin Bridges took back the lead and kept it until the end of the game, coasting to their first win of the season, 40 – 32.

Panthers face tough Valley Christian team

In a last minute home game, the Panthers battled a tough Valley Christian team at home in Sheridan, ultimately losing 44 – 64.

Initially scheduled to be on the road, the game was moved to Sheridan last minute because of poor air quality at Valley Christian’s home field.

Valley Christian took the lead early in the first half, scoring four touchdowns to Sheridan’s two, and the Panthers were down 14 – 36 at halftime.

The Panthers came out the gate with a bang in the third quarter, and Stephen Hamilton scored a touchdown on a one-yard run with 8:20 left in the quarter.

Then Sheridan’s defense went to work, holding Valley Christian scoreless on the next possession, and putting the Panthers in control with the opportunity to cut Valley Christian’s lead to single digits.

Quarterback Moxon Lee threw a bullet to Jason Chisholm for a touchdown, and though the kick failed, the Panthers inched closer with a score of 26 – 36 with 6:01 left in the third. Valley Christian battled back with a 75 yard kick return to extend their lead, but Sheridan was undeterred.

Jack Gilman made it to the end zone at the end of a 40 yard run, and the Panthers were back in the game. Unfortunately, a quick Valley Christian team returned fire, and though the teams traded touchdowns for the remainder of the game, Sheridan was unable to come out on top. The final score was 44 – 64, Valley Christian win.

Mustang game rescheduled

Ennis was scheduled to play Tri-Cities on Sept. 9, but the game was rescheduled due to poor air quality. The Mustangs played Monday, Sept. 11, but scores and stats were not available by The Madisonian’s press time. Check next week’s paper for a recap of the game!