Football: Mustangs continue charge, Whitehall falls in nail-biter

“I feel like we are finally clicking on all cylinders,” said Ennis head coach Chris Hess, following the Mustangs’ playoff win Nov. 4 against Belt.

The boys in green amassed more than 300 rushing yards, while stopping the Huskies’ running game completely, which propelled them to a 72-52 win on the road.

“Our offensive and defensive lines continue to play better every week, and they were absolutely dominant this game,” Hess said.

It was business as usual for the Wood twins – Tanner and Corbin – who put Ennis on the scoreboard first with a touchdown and two-point conversion at the top of the first quarter.

Though Belt returned fire shortly after and brought the game to 8-6, Mustang lead, that was the closest the score was for the remainder of the game.

To start the second quarter, T. Wood completed a 20-yard pass to Gus Dickinson for a touchdown. A few minutes later, Ennis forced the Huskies to punt, and John Fortier returned the ball for 42 yards and a touchdown.

“(Dickinson) returned from illness and was a massive addition back in our offense,” Hess said. “He had some very tough catches with good runs afterward, and caught two touchdowns.”

Thanks to a few more plays by the Wood brothers, and another touchdown on a punt return from Fortier, the Mustangs’ entered the locker room at the half with the lead, 44-18.

Belt came out firing after halftime, quarterback Keagan Stroop connecting with a receiver for a touchdown. Undeterred, T. Wood answered, running 35 yards all the way to the end zone. On the Mustangs’ next drive, T. Wood connected with Dickinson for another touchdown, and Ennis’ lead expanded to 58-24.

Though Stroop kept Belt’s passing game alive, the Huskies were no match for the Mustangs – at the end of the third quarter, Ennis was up 72-36.

This week, Ennis is on the road again for a semifinal game against undefeated Forsyth, where Hess used to coach.

“We are still really focusing on our fundamentals of good tackling and blocking,” Hess said. “I believe this will be a very physical game, so we are preparing ourselves mentally for that.”

At 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, Ennis takes on Forsyth in a game that Hess said will be the team’s “toughest test of the year.”

Whitehall’s season draws to a close

The Whitehall-Harrison Trojans wrapped up their season on Nov. 4, when Shelby squeaked by them in the quarterfinal playoff game. The Trojans lost in a nail-biter, 13-16.

Late in the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 13. Then, Shelby’s quarterback, Aaron White, was able to take his team within field goal range – Coyote Wyatt Brusven made good on a 32-yard field goal to give Shelby the lead, 16-13, with 17 seconds left in the game.