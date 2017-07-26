Floating Flotilla a hit with Twin Bridges community Posted on July 26, 2017 by Caitlin Avey Saturday, July 22 was a good day to be in Twin Bridges. The 90 degree heat was the perfect excuse to get on the water for the annual Floating Flotilla and alumni weekend. See more photos here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.php Recommended Articles Twin Bridges holds fall festival to celebrate community Fun in the Sun – Summer spirits floating high Fall in the air: Twin Bridges celebrates with festival Twin Bridges gears up for annual river parade Ennis, Twin Bridges players represent Madison County in Shrine game
