Floating Flotilla a hit with Twin Bridges community

Posted on by Caitlin Avey

Saturday, July 22 was a good day to be in Twin Bridges. The 90 degree heat was the perfect excuse to get on the water for the annual Floating Flotilla and alumni weekend.

See more photos here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.php

Recommended Articles

No Comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>