Firework-caused blaze burns 5 acres in Sheridan

Though fire danger was low this Fourth of July, one blaze was ignited near Sheridan as a result of fireworks, according to Dustin Tetrault, Madison County director of emergency management.

“On July 4, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Sheridan Rural Fire Department was dispatched for a brush fire on Wisconsin Creek Road,” according to a release from Tetrault’s office. “The fire was burning in tall sage and grasses close to two structures.”

Fortunately, mutual aid was activated and Twin Bridges Fire Department, Alder Rural Fire, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Madison County responded to the incident.

“There was great coordinated response and the fire was extinguished within three hours,” the release continued. “The total acreage burned was approximately 5 acres and was caused by a firework.”