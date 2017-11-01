Firework-caused blaze burns 3.7 acres up North Meadow Creek

Around 10 p.m. on Halloween night, people setting off fireworks along Bald Eagle Road in Shining Mountains West subdivision up North Meadow Creek ignited a wildland fire.

“It was around a house on uneven terrain and sagebrush and grass,” said Madison Valley Rural Fire District Chief Shawn Christensen. “It burned 3.7 acres.”

Before Christiansen and the MVRFD arrived, neighbors helped control the fire.

“When we go there, it was about 10 yards from the homeowners’ structure,” Christensen said. “The wind had switched and was pushing (the fire) back toward the subdivision road, so we used to that to our advantage as a staging area to make sure it didn’t jump the road.”

MVRFD cleared the scene at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, but had to return at 6:30 a.m. because a cottonwood tree reignited.

“Just because it’s colder does not mean it isn’t dry,” Christensen said. “You have to be aware of the wind and prepared for it to change at all times.”