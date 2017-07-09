Fire in progress 4 miles east of Cameron

UPDATED at 4 p.m. July 9

According to Dustin Tetrault, Madison County director of emergency management, the fire is contained, with firefighters on scene mopping up “hot spots.” The fire burned approximately 9 acres.

————————————————————-

On Sunday, July 9, early in the afternoon, Madison Valley Rural Fire District responded to a fire 4 miles east of Cameron, at the base of the Madison Mountain Range.

According to Sheriff Roger Thompson, the fire is burning between Mill Creek and Bear Creek.

“It is about 4 acres and growing,” Thompson said. “(Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) and Forest Service are also responding.”

As of 2 p.m. on July 9, there was no containment and the cause of the fire was unknown, Thompson added.

Updates will be provided as they become available.