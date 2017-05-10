Fire claims bamboo fly rod building in Twin Bridges

Early Sunday morning, a fire in Twin Bridges burned down the Winston Rod bamboo building at 105 East Third Avenue.

“(The call came in) at 3:30 a.m. and Twin Bridges Fire Department arrived at 3:39 a.m.,” said Madison County Sheriff Roger Thompson. “It was fully involved and a complete loss.”

The fire also burned a utility pole near the building, and cut power to NorthWestern Energy customers in town. Butch Larcomb, NWE media representative, said they learned of the outage at about 4:45 a.m.

“Initially, 257 customers were without power,” Larcomb said. “By about 7 a.m., all but nine were back in service. It was a long day for the remaining nine because we had to replace a burned pole and hook up all the electrical elements to get people back in service while working around the fire scene.”

The final nine customers got electricity back mid-afternoon on Sunday, Larcomb added.

With assistance from the Sheridan and Dillon fire departments, crews were on scene for a few hours, and were able to keep the buildings on either side “undamaged,” Thompson said.

The fire will not be investigated by the state fire marshal, Thompson added.

“Electrical is suspected due to the circumstances at the scene,” he said. “Nothing suspicious.”