Fire at base of Madison Mountains burns 9 acres

On Sunday, July 9, early in the afternoon, Madison Valley Rural Fire District responded to a fire 4 miles east of Cameron, at the base of the Madison Mountain Range.

According to Sheriff Roger Thompson, the fire was caused by lightning that struck between Mill Creek and Bear Creek.

As of 4 p.m. the same day, the fire was contained, but crews were still on scene mopping up “hot spots,” said Dustin Tetrault, Madison County director of emergency management.

