Find your wild: Aaron Davis explores on two wheels

“This area is unspoiled,” said Aaron Davis, Sheridan resident and avid cyclist. “We haven’t grown into a valley of 15,000 people where humans start to interfere with nature itself.”

Davis was born and raised in Sheridan – he left for a few years to journey to Butte and Missoula for school, and eventually settled in Bozeman.

“I recently moved back to Sheridan,” Davis said. “The rent in Bozeman was too high, and I have family here.”

Davis believes Madison County is a perfect place to enjoy outdoor recreation opportunities. Nature is secluded, yet accessible.

