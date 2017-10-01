Fair board addresses future needs

The Madison County Fair Board, in conjunction with the community, has a few big decisions to make in the next month, which they discussed at their Sept. 21 meeting in Twin Bridges. The county is working with Great West Engineering to develop a master plan for the fairgrounds, and the board’s input will guide that document.

“The intent is to help develop a list of what people would like to see happen here,” said Jani Flinn, grant administrator. “We have an opportunity here to come up with what you’d like to see at the fair.”

The county passed a survey around the fair to get public feedback – 43 surveys were returned, Flinn said.

“Each (survey) pretty consistently identified the same stuff,” she said.

For more, follow this link: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp