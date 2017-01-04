Ennis, Twin Bridges players represent Madison County in Shrine game

Waking up Christmas morning is always and easy to do, but this Christmas was extra special for five Madison County footballers.

“It kind of took a minute to set in and for me to realize how big it is,” said Ennis’ Ty Morgan.

Morgan, along with his Mustang teammates Gavin McKitrick and Jack Knack, and Twin Bridges’ Wesley Harshbarger and Cooper Christensen were selected to participate in the 71st annual Montana East-West Shrine game, which is slated for July 15, 2017, at Rocky Mountain College.

