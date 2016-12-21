Ennis School Board has special visit from school mascot Thunder

“Two years ago when (Gavin Terrell) and his family moved here, he was in seventh grade and asked if the school had a mascot,” said Dan Olkowski, special education teacher at Ennis Schools. “He expressed it was a dream of his.”

This year, Terrell started high school, but still had not given up on his dream. When he brought up his desire to be the school mascot at the start of the year, Olkowski had him apply for the position. Terrell interviewed with school administration was officially given the role of Thunder, the Ennis School Mustang.

