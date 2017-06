Ennis’ Wendy McKitrick has been selected for the third year in a row as the boys class C track and field coach of the year through the Montana Coaches Association.

“It’s a nice honor but I (coach) for the kids and that’s all that really matters to me in the long run,” said McKitrick. “But it is nice to know the other coaches feel I belong.”

