Ennis Lady Mustangs take class C volleyball title

It was a similar scenario to the 2016 class C volleyball championship game, only this time, Ennis had the upper hand.

“We knew after our first practice that we wanted to get back to the state championship,” said head coach Betty Klein.

Last season, the Lady Mustangs made a run for the 2016 state title against the Belt Huskies. After losing in three sets in the semifinal game against the Huskies, the team fought their way back to the championship game, once again facing the undefeated team from Belt. After a five set match, the Mustangs ultimately fell to the Huskies.

But that was last season.

“Playing Belt for the (2017) championship was great,” said Klein. “They have great team and I think they challenged us and made the girls work for the title.”

In a three set sweep, the Lady Mustangs found redemption and earned their title as number one – and boy, was it sweet. The Ennis Lady Mustang volleyball team took the class C championship game against the Belt Huskies, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19.

