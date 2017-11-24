Ennis, Harrison, Twin Bridges volleyball players receive top honors

Volleyball all state and all conference honors have been awarded to players from across the county, including Ennis, Harrison and Twin Bridges.

Players are nominated for the awards by their coaches – all conference and two all state athletes are decided at the district tournament, according to Falcon head coach Karen Degel.

“This gives coaches the opportunity to talk about their athletes, both athletically and their character, honesty, work ethic, etc.,” Degel said.

All class C coaches once again come together at the state tournament and determine all state honors.

“I love the fact that each year, opposing coaches recognize and fight for those honors for the division,” said Degel. “It builds community among the teams in your division.”

