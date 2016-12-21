Ennis’ Chris Hess earns class C 8-man football honor Posted on December 21, 2016 by Abigail Dennis After an undefeated season and a state championship, Ennis football coach Chris Hess has one more accolade to add to the list. Read more here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp Recommended Articles Ennis wins Class C 8-man State Championship in sudden death overtime Ennis defeats Wibaux, will play Charlo for the title this weekend Twin Bridges falls to Arlee in semifinal football game Football round up Jenkins named class C state speech and debate coach of the year
