May 26 and 27 marked the end of high school sports for the 2016-2017 season, as athletes finished with a trip to the state meet in Laurel. Competitors from all four Madison County high schools qualified for the meet, taking home personal records, near state records and various hardware, but it was the Ennis boys’ team that took the top spot.

