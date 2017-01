At the request of the Economic Affairs Interim Committee, Senate Bill 44 saw its first reading with the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Jan. 2, 2016, and its first hearing on Jan. 10. The bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Gordon Vance, R-Belgrade, has the intent of protecting people who use an air ambulance from charges not fully covered by insurance.

