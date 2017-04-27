Earth Day in Madison County

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 after Sen. Gaylord Nelson, Wisconsin, proposed the idea to congress after seeing the effects of an oil spill in southern California. Nelson’s proposed Earth Day was a way to educate the public about the environment, and continues to be celebrated to this day.

In Madison County, each school district participates in the event, some way or another, whether through clean up days, planting trees or helping remove trash from their communities. The Ennis School District and Harrison School District have set up clean up days later this spring, but students in the Sheridan and Alder school districts took to the outdoors to last week to help spruce up the planet.

“The Sheridan Junior High students worked with the (kindergarten through second) grade students to help clean up the school grounds,” said Laurie Bartoletti, Sheridan’s school counselor. “The junior high students also helped clean up litter around town.”

Just down the road, the students in the Alder School spent Monday planting in their greenhouse.

“(Jamie) Janosko’s room looks like a jungle!” exclaimed Teresa Murdoch, Alder School teacher.

Students transported plants from the classroom to their greenhouse on April 24, including a variety of early blooming flowers for pollinators, native herbs and squashes.

“We’ve had our greenhouse for two years and are very proud of our tomato and snap pea plants as they are bigger than last year,” added Janosko.