Don Nichols granted parole

On April 27, Don Nichols, who was arrested in Madison County in 1984 after kidnapping a woman in Big Sky and murdering a man who attempted to rescue her, was granted parole.

“He was parole eligible 15 years ago, but each one of the prior (Boards of Pardons and Parole) restricted release for an additional five years,” said Kristy Cobban, Board of Pardons and Parole executive director.

Nichols has been at the Montana State Prison for more than 30 years.

Read more here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp