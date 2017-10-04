Dave McAdoo: Feeling humble in the mountains

Dave McAdoo may not think his pursuits are “up to snuff” compared with other outdoor recreationists in Madison County, but there is no denying he takes full advantage of what Mother Nature offers.

“In the winter, my favorite outdoor pursuit is skiing,” McAdoo said. “In the summer, I try to get out and go backpacking as much as I can.”

McAdoo lives in Sheridan, and has for five years. He found the Ruby Valley through a work opportunity – he is a landscape architect specializing in habitat restoration. From Sheridan, McAdoo has views of multiple mountain peaks. He has made it a personal goal to make it to the top of all of them.

“For day trips, I really like to peak bag, or get on top of the high points around,” he said. “I like looking at the landscape and seeing where I’ve been.”

