Dave Delisi: Taking advantage of Southwest Montana

Posted on by Abigail Dennis

Dave Delisi’s Montana life revolves around taking advantage of the great outdoors. Along with his wife, Carol, Dave recreates nearly 365 days of the year.

Read about the Delisis here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp

Recommended Articles

No Comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>