County employees sworn in for 2017

Four of five recently elected county employees were officially sworn in by Judge Suzanne Nellen at the Madison County Courthouse on Dec. 30.

Newly elected district one county commissioner Dan Allhands was first to be sworn in during the small ceremony.

“We’ll have (Allhands) go first and show everyone else how to do it,” said Nellen.

Allhands won the general election, defeating longtime commissioner Dave Schulz, and assumed his new role immediately following the ceremony.

Joining Allhands was Clerk and Recorder and Election Administrator Kathleen Mumme, Deputy Clerk and Recorder Paula McKenzie and fellow clerk Connie Carter. Linda Hamilton, public administrator, was not present at the Dec. 30 ceremony, but had been previously been sworn in.