County clarifies burning, fire restriction language

After an update from Director of Emergency Management Dustin Tetrault, Madison County Commissioners decided to move forward with a negligent debris burning plan during their July 11 meeting.

Tetrault said the county is looking to establish a burning program that would invoice those responsible for burns that get out of control to recoup costs to emergency services and volunteer fire departments.

“This would just streamline the process and make it equal across the board,” said Tetrault, adding the county will most likely follow rates similar to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

