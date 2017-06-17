County carcass composting program settles on a location

Five years after the topic of carcass composting popped on Madison County’s radar in 2012, the organizations researching the implementation of a site have settled on a location – the Alder solid waste site.

“We spent time learning about (carcass composting), going on site visits to other facilities, doing research and more,” said Rebecca Ramsey, Ruby Watershed Coordinator.

Ramsey, representing the Ruby Valley Conservation District and the Ruby Watershed Council, has assumed responsibility for coordinating the efforts to start a carcass composting program in Madison County.

Read more about it here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp